NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

As Biotechnology businesses, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 1.26M -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,189,591.08% -75.8% -71.5% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 41,697,001.79% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 183.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 40.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.