NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1202.75 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 132.95% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.