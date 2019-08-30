NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

As Biotechnology companies, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.23 beta is the reason why it is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 376.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 14.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.