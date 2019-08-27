NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 139.33 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.