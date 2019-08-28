NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a 531.07% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 88.1% respectively. Comparatively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.