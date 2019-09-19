NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|4.16
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Volatility and Risk
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 206.75% and its average target price is $5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 92.4% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
