NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) Reaches $6.18 52-Week High; Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed United Rentals (URI) Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 68.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,596 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 4,030 shares with $534,000 value, down from 12,626 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $9.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $125.36. About 147,169 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B

Among 2 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $168’s average target is 34.01% above currents $125.36 stock price. United Rentals had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $176 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 5,139 shares to 8,755 valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 10,492 shares and now owns 15,146 shares. Us Foods Hldg Corp was raised too.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91 million for 5.46 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.