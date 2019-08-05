NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Contrasting side by side

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 32 35.00 N/A -5.16 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.