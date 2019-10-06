NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|4.00M
|-3.17
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|1.96M
|-1.72
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|74,211,502.78%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|42,112,500.54%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 191.83% upside potential and an average price target of $15.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 47.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
