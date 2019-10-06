NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.00M -3.17 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 74,211,502.78% -75.8% -71.5% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 42,112,500.54% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 191.83% upside potential and an average price target of $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 47.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.