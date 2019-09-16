NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.