NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparison side by side

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.