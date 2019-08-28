NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

Since NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Volatility and Risk
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. From a competition point of view, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta which is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 166.31%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 68.5% respectively. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.