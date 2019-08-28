NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

Since NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. From a competition point of view, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta which is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 166.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 68.5% respectively. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.