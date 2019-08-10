NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Contrasting side by side

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s 396.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, OncoCyte Corporation has 23.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.