NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Comparing side by side

Since NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. From a competition point of view, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 182.89% and its consensus price target is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.