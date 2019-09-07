NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparing side by side

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.16 N/A -1.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk & Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.07 beta which makes it 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 118.40% and its average target price is $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 84.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.