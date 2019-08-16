NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparing side by side

Since NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk & Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.