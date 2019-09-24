NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 6.79 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk and Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. iBio Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.