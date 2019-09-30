NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparing side by side

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.00M -3.17 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 74,349,442.38% -75.8% -71.5% iBio Inc. 1,373,508,718.26% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. iBio Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 183.02% at a $15 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.