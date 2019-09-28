NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,322,160.15% -75.8% -71.5% Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,729,360,645.56% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 183.02% and an $15 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.