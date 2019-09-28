NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|3.83M
|-3.17
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|13.93M
|-1.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|71,322,160.15%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1,729,360,645.56%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Volatility & Risk
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 183.02% and an $15 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.