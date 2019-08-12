NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 7.34 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 127.72% and its consensus price target is $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 84.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.