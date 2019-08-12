NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|7.34
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Risk and Volatility
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 127.72% and its consensus price target is $23.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 84.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|1.78%
|-9.16%
|10.27%
|-38.41%
|-58.88%
|-31.72%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
