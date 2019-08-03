NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyanotech Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 27.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.