NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Contrasting side by side

Both NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta means NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, which is potential -3.62% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.