NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.53 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 354.55% and its consensus price target is $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 98.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.