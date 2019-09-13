NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Contrasting side by side

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 481.52 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 45.07%. Comparatively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.