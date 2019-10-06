NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Contrasting side by side

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.00M -3.17 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 2 0.00 28.14M -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 74,211,502.78% -75.8% -71.5% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 1,544,456,641.05% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 191.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.