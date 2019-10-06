NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Contrasting side by side

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|4.00M
|-3.17
|0.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|2
|0.00
|28.14M
|-1.17
|0.00
Demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|74,211,502.78%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|1,544,456,641.05%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 191.83%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance.
Summary
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
