Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019; Shorts at DATA CALL TECHNOLOGIES (DCLT) Raised By 27.83%

DATA CALL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DCLT) had an increase of 27.83% in short interest. DCLT’s SI was 71,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.83% from 55,700 shares previously. With 597,200 avg volume, 0 days are for DATA CALL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DCLT)’s short sellers to cover DCLT’s short positions. The stock increased 34.28% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0038. About 243,893 shares traded. Data Call Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCLT) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Network-1 Technologies Inc’s current price of $2.46 translates into 2.03% yield. Network-1 Technologies Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 17,439 shares traded. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) has declined 14.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIP News: 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Appeals Court Remanded 4 Cases to PTAB for Further Proceedings; 28/03/2018 Federal Circuit Issues Ruling in Network-1’s Cox IPR Appeal; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Circuit Left Undisturbed PTAB’s Findings That Remaining Claims of Patents Are Not Invalid; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC – DUE TO FEDERAL CIRCUIT’S DECISIONS, SEVERAL OF CLAIMS ASSERTED IN DISTRICT COURT LITIGATIONS HAVE BEEN FOUND NOT INVALID; 16/05/2018 – Network-1 Technologies 1Q Rev $19.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Network-1 Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIP); 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES – FEDERAL CIRCUIT LEFT UNDISTURBED PTAB’S FINDINGS THAT REMAINING CLAIMS OF PATENTS ARE NOT INVALID; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Circuit Ruled PTAB Erred in Claim Construction of Certain Claim Term; 02/04/2018 – Network-1 Reports 2017 Year-End Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Network-1 Technologies 1Q Net $8.6M

Data Call Technologies, Inc. provides real-time information/content through digital signage and kiosk networks in the United States. The company has market cap of $592,788. It offers Direct Lynk Messenger service, a real-time information service, which provides a range of up-to-date information for display; and Playlist Ready content products. It currently has negative earnings. The company's software and services enable clients to have control of real-time advertising, news, and other content, including emergency alerts within one or various locations.

