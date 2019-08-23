Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019; Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Sentiment Is 1.94

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 62 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 32 sold and reduced positions in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.14 million shares, up from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Great Southern Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 26.

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019. Network-1 Technologies Inc's current price of $2.54 translates into 1.97% yield. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) has declined 14.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 13,472 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) has risen 3.08% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Great Southern Banc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK-ENTERED PURCHASE, ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS, ALL 4 OF ITS BRANCHES IN OMAHA TO WEST GATE BANK; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. -; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 18/04/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp 1Q EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.91 million for 11.82 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.03% negative EPS growth.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $799.46 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for 162,879 shares. Hm Capital Management Llc owns 6,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 5,471 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,224 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Network-1 Technologies, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.21 million shares or 1.05% less from 3.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio Limited Liability Corp has 483,208 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) for 284,515 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 29,398 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Greenwich Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 13,884 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Cannell Llc stated it has 651,723 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 535,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 67,212 shares. Blackrock owns 45,709 shares. Hillsdale Investment invested in 5,800 shares. Brandywine Invest owns 0% invested in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) for 12,690 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 240,200 shares.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company has market cap of $61.36 million. The firm owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks.