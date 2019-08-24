Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019; GOLDMONEY ORDINARY SHARES (XAUMF) SI Decreased By 1.34%

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Network-1 Technologies Inc’s current price of $2.45 translates into 2.04% yield. Network-1 Technologies Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 55,326 shares traded or 101.49% up from the average. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) has declined 14.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIP News: 16/05/2018 – Network-1 Technologies 1Q Net $8.6M; 02/04/2018 – Network-1 Reports 2017 Year-End Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Circuit Left Undisturbed PTAB’s Findings That Remaining Claims of Patents Are Not Invalid; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Decision Involves Longstanding Dispute With Google and YouTube Over Infringement Within Cox Patent Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Circuit Ruled PTAB Erred in Claim Construction of Certain Claim Term; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Appeals Court Remanded 4 Cases to PTAB for Further Proceedings; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES – FEDERAL CIRCUIT RULED THAT PTAB ERRED IN CLAIM CONSTRUCTION OF CERTAIN CLAIM TERM; 16/05/2018 – Network-1 Technologies 1Q Rev $19.5M; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES – FEDERAL CIRCUIT REMANDED 4 CASES TO PTAB FOR FURTHER PROCEEDINGS TO ADDRESS CLAIMS CONTAINED TERM WAS ERRONEOUSLY CONSTRUED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Network-1 Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIP)

GOLDMONEY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) had a decrease of 1.34% in short interest. XAUMF’s SI was 413,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.34% from 418,700 shares previously. With 35,000 avg volume, 12 days are for GOLDMONEY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)’s short sellers to cover XAUMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.0416 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6284. About 18,336 shares traded. Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GoldMoney Inc. operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. The company has market cap of $124.96 million. The firm operates through Wealth, Network, and Schiff Gold divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company has market cap of $59.19 million. The firm owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Network-1 Technologies, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.21 million shares or 1.05% less from 3.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr owns 100,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 647,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Capital Lc accumulated 651,723 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Vanguard Gp owns 284,515 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 67,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Captrust Fin invested in 0% or 500 shares. S Muoio And Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.15% or 483,208 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 23,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 13,346 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 5,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P stated it has 535,884 shares. Greenwich Inc reported 0.07% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP).