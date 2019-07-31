Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019; Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Shorts Raised By 3.28%

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) had an increase of 3.28% in short interest. ELY’s SI was 8.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.28% from 7.91M shares previously. With 1.62 million avg volume, 5 days are for Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s short sellers to cover ELY’s short positions. The SI to Callaway Golf Company’s float is 9.24%. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 863,444 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Network-1 Technologies Inc’s current price of $2.50 translates into 2.00% yield. Network-1 Technologies Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 23,694 shares traded. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) has declined 18.97% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIP News: 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES – FEDERAL CIRCUIT LEFT UNDISTURBED PTAB’S FINDINGS THAT REMAINING CLAIMS OF PATENTS ARE NOT INVALID; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES – U.S. COURT OF APPEALS ISSUED DECISION IN APPEALS OF 4 FINAL WRITTEN DECISIONS OF PTAB OF USPTO BROUGHT BY GOOGLE, YOUTUBE; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Circuit Left Undisturbed PTAB’s Findings That Remaining Claims of Patents Are Not Invalid; 28/03/2018 Federal Circuit Issues Ruling in Network-1’s Cox IPR Appeal; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC – DUE TO FEDERAL CIRCUIT’S DECISIONS, SEVERAL OF CLAIMS ASSERTED IN DISTRICT COURT LITIGATIONS HAVE BEEN FOUND NOT INVALID; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Appeals Court Remanded 4 Cases to PTAB for Further Proceedings; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES – FEDERAL CIRCUIT RULED THAT PTAB ERRED IN CLAIM CONSTRUCTION OF CERTAIN CLAIM TERM; 16/05/2018 – Network-1 Technologies 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – Network-1 Reports 2017 Year-End Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Network-1 Technologies 1Q Rev $19.5M

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company has market cap of $60.22 million. The firm owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Network-1 Technologies, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.21 million shares or 1.05% less from 3.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) for 45,709 shares. Connecticut-based Greenwich Investment Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Cannell Capital Limited Co reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd holds 12,690 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) for 535,884 shares. S Muoio And Ltd Company has invested 1.15% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Bridgeway Capital holds 0.01% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) or 240,200 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Bryn Mawr Co reported 0.01% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Renaissance Limited Co reported 647,106 shares. Northern Tru reported 29,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 67,212 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 284,515 shares. Hillsdale Management Inc invested 0% in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP). Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,250 shares.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 19.71 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) rating on Thursday, February 28. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and $24 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold Callaway Golf Company shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 28,529 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 84,193 were accumulated by Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Company. Platinum Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 64,272 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 10,857 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 51 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 27,584 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Boyar Asset has invested 0.38% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). First Interstate State Bank holds 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 728 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 178,554 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 2.61M shares. Citigroup owns 136,844 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 539,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H Commerce invested in 0.01% or 17,000 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $402,130 activity. Another trade for 6,575 shares valued at $99,480 was made by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $77,500 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Tuesday, February 12. 10,000 shares were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III, worth $151,400.