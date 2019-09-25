Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.03 N/A -0.05 0.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.33 N/A 0.39 2.45

Table 1 highlights Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.58 beta indicates that Network-1 Technologies Inc. is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Network-1 Technologies Inc. is 49.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 49.1. The Current Ratio of rival Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Network-1 Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.3% are Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 9.87% stronger performance while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has -14.04% weaker performance.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.