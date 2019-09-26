Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) Comparing side by side

Since Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.17 N/A -0.05 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 139 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02

Table 1 highlights Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1%

Risk & Volatility

Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. From a competition point of view, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Network-1 Technologies Inc. is 49.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 49.1. The Current Ratio of rival Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Network-1 Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a consensus target price of $106, with potential downside of -4.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 80.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.