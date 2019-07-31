Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Contrasting side by side

Both Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 18.54 N/A 0.30 7.89 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 52 3.07 N/A 0.46 124.45

Demonstrates Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Network-1 Technologies Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 12% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27 while its Quick Ratio is 27. On the competitive side is, Lumentum Holdings Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $64.5, with potential upside of 9.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.2% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares and 88.1% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.9%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. -6% -4.86% -6% -15.77% -18.97% 5.38% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -5.27% -6.55% 24.67% 1.43% -12.02% 35.09%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Network-1 Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.