Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Communication Equipment company, Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 14.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its rivals. 15.9% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Network-1 Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.90% 12.00% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Network-1 Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. N/A 2 7.89 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Network-1 Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Network-1 Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 88.82%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Network-1 Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. -6% -4.86% -6% -15.77% -18.97% 5.38% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27 and a Quick Ratio of 27. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Network-1 Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.