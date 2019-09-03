Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) Comparison side by side

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 16.96 N/A -0.05 0.00 Finisar Corporation 23 2.09 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Finisar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9% Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.3% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Finisar Corporation has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 49.1 and 49.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Finisar Corporation are 7.1 and 5.7 respectively. Network-1 Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Finisar Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Network-1 Technologies Inc. and Finisar Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 95.7%. Insiders owned roughly 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Finisar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87% Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94%

For the past year Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Finisar Corporation.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Finisar Corporation.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.