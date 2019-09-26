NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

As Application Software businesses, NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.93 N/A 0.54 11.09 Splunk Inc. 126 8.85 N/A -2.11 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has NetSol Technologies Inc. and Splunk Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Splunk Inc. has beta of 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Splunk Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Splunk Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NetSol Technologies Inc. and Splunk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Splunk Inc. 1 1 8 2.80

Competitively Splunk Inc. has a consensus price target of $141.8, with potential upside of 18.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares and 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares. 13.5% are NetSol Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Splunk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NetSol Technologies Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.