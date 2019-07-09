NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 0.98 N/A 0.69 10.29 Progress Software Corporation 40 4.55 N/A 1.31 32.44

In table 1 we can see NetSol Technologies Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Progress Software Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NetSol Technologies Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.44 beta means NetSol Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Progress Software Corporation has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NetSol Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.3% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96% Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors NetSol Technologies Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.