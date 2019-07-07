NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

We will be contrasting the differences between NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 1.01 N/A 0.69 10.29 Pluralsight Inc. 30 17.20 N/A -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NetSol Technologies Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -180.4% -41%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Pluralsight Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NetSol Technologies Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Pluralsight Inc. has an average target price of $35, with potential upside of 11.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NetSol Technologies Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 67.6% respectively. About 7.3% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96% Pluralsight Inc. 3.14% 1.5% 4.87% 56.15% 0% 40.76%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

Pluralsight Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NetSol Technologies Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.