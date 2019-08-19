NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 1.01 N/A 0.54 11.09 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 2.04 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates NetSol Technologies Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NetSol Technologies Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

NetSol Technologies Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.5. One Horizon Group Inc. on the other hand, has 2.97 beta which makes it 197.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, One Horizon Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. One Horizon Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.