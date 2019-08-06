NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 1.01 N/A 0.54 11.09 Model N Inc. 18 4.81 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see NetSol Technologies Inc. and Model N Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.5 beta indicates that NetSol Technologies Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Model N Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Model N Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NetSol Technologies Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Model N Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 6.19% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Model N Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Model N Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Model N Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.