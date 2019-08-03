NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 1.04 N/A 0.54 11.09 Manhattan Associates Inc. 62 8.89 N/A 1.48 57.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NetSol Technologies Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. Manhattan Associates Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.5 beta indicates that NetSol Technologies Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Manhattan Associates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. has -2.44% weaker performance while Manhattan Associates Inc. has 100.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats NetSol Technologies Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.