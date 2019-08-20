NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Both NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 1.02 N/A 0.54 11.09 Fastly Inc. 20 10.74 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates NetSol Technologies Inc. and Fastly Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NetSol Technologies Inc. and Fastly Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fastly Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Fastly Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NetSol Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NetSol Technologies Inc. and Fastly Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Fastly Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 7.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NetSol Technologies Inc. and Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 39.7% respectively. Insiders held 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Fastly Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Fastly Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.