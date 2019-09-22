NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) Reaches $5.69 After 6.00% Up Move; AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 51,603 shares traded or 244.07% up from the average. NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) has risen 6.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical NTWK News: 12/04/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES PRODUCT LICENSE, 5-YR MAINTENANCE DEAL, AGREED UPON RATES FOR ADDITIONAL CUSTOMIZATION OF APPLICATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ NetSol Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTWK); 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Digital Apps; 19/04/2018 – NETSOL Technologies Receives “Auto Finance Software System Leading Enterprise Award” in China; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL WITH A FINANCE COMPANY IN INDONESIA TO DEPLOY ITS MOBILE ORIGINATION; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Di; 14/05/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DUE TO ONGOING COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES, NOW PROJECTING AT LEAST $7 MLN OF SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018 ALONE; 14/05/2018 – NetSol Technologies 3Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – NETSOL Technologies Receives “Auto Finance Software System Leading Enterprise Award” in China; 10/04/2018 Vroozi Announces “Discovery” Module to Revolutionize Supplier VisibilityThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $66.42M company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $6.03 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NTWK worth $3.99M more.

Among 2 analysts covering AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AtriCure has $37 highest and $35 lowest target. $36’s average target is 40.57% above currents $25.61 stock price. AtriCure had 2 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, April 2. See AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) latest ratings:

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $37 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Upgrade

More notable recent NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NETSOL Technologies Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call for Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NFS Ascent Goes Live in China Nasdaq:NTWK – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NETSOL Technologies Announces $5 Million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $66.42 million. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT services and products. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers NetSol Financial Suite , an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

Analysts await NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NTWK’s profit will be $817,130 for 20.32 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NetSol Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold NetSol Technologies, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.49 million shares or 1.16% less from 3.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd has invested 0% in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 94,208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 108,344 shares. 10,247 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 477 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 156,480 shares. 68,921 were accumulated by Zpr Investment Management. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 0% or 504,013 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) or 22,656 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 0% or 258,375 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Company has 0% invested in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) for 64,898 shares. Moab Cap Partners Ltd holds 1.6% in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) or 879,885 shares. Hillsdale Inv reported 132,288 shares.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $103,507 activity. GHAURI NAEEM had bought 5,000 shares worth $27,050 on Wednesday, May 29. The insider FARSAI MALEA bought $3,218.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA clears expanded label for AtriCure’s AtriClip – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AtriCure is Now Oversold (ATRC) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.39% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 29,563 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 132,014 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 318,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa, a France-based fund reported 509,176 shares. 66,851 are held by Sei Investments. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,400 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). D E Shaw & Communication owns 189,753 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Vanguard Grp holds 1.88 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 318,869 shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12,430 activity. GROVES REGINA E also bought $12,430 worth of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) on Thursday, September 12.