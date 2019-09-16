NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) EPS Estimated At $0.07; Atria Investments Lifted By $997,356 Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding

Atria Investments Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 295.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 58,668 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 78,527 shares with $1.41 million value, up from 19,859 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $53.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.18M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 535 MLN PER YEAR BEFORE INTEGRATION COSTS BY FIFTH YEAR POST COMPLETION; 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING

Since April 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $103,507 activity. Another trade for 550 shares valued at $3,218 was made by FARSAI MALEA on Wednesday, June 12. GHAURI NAEEM bought $12,589 worth of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) on Monday, April 8.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $61.28 million. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT services and products. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers NetSol Financial Suite , an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.