NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Contrasting side by side

Since NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 1.01 N/A 0.54 11.09 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.57 N/A -3.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see NetSol Technologies Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

NetSol Technologies Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. In other hand, Sphere 3D Corp. has beta of 2.45 which is 145.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Sphere 3D Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NetSol Technologies Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 6.8% respectively. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.5%. Comparatively, 8.6% are Sphere 3D Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.