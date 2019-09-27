NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Contrasting side by side

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 5 0.29 9.15M 0.54 11.09 QAD Inc. 31 113.83 10.80M 0.28 118.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NetSol Technologies Inc. and QAD Inc. QAD Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than NetSol Technologies Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 167,582,417.58% 10.5% 6.8% QAD Inc. 35,386,631.72% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NetSol Technologies Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 11.32% respectively. Insiders owned 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 76.61% are QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. has -2.44% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 11.86% stronger performance.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.