NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Comparison side by side

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 0.54 11.09 Mimecast Limited 47 6.92 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see NetSol Technologies Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NetSol Technologies Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that NetSol Technologies Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Mimecast Limited is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NetSol Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Mimecast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. NetSol Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NetSol Technologies Inc. and Mimecast Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Mimecast Limited is $55.4, which is potential 34.21% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares and 78.5% of Mimecast Limited shares. 13.5% are NetSol Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. has -2.44% weaker performance while Mimecast Limited has 41.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Mimecast Limited.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.