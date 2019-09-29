NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NetSol Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 169,131,238.45% 10.50% 6.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing NetSol Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 9.15M 5 11.09 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

NetSol Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NetSol Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NetSol Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. has -2.44% weaker performance while NetSol Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

NetSol Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NetSol Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

NetSol Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NetSol Technologies Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NetSol Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.