NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Comparing side by side

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.99 N/A 0.54 11.09 Fortinet Inc. 83 6.96 N/A 2.18 36.86

In table 1 we can see NetSol Technologies Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fortinet Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Volatility & Risk

NetSol Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Fortinet Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NetSol Technologies Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively the average price target of Fortinet Inc. is $86.83, which is potential 9.07% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NetSol Technologies Inc. and Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 76.4% respectively. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.5%. Competitively, Fortinet Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year NetSol Technologies Inc. has -2.44% weaker performance while Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Fortinet Inc. beats NetSol Technologies Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.