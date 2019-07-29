Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NETS) and JRjr33 Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:Cayman Limited) and JRjr33 Inc. (:). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2 0.00 N/A -2.23 0.00 JRjr33 Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Netshoes (Cayman) Limited and JRjr33 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0.00% -78.4% -24.6% JRjr33 Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited shares and 15% of JRjr33 Inc. shares. Comparatively, 55.28% are JRjr33 Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2.62% -8.41% -22.83% 22.5% -61.57% 31.54% JRjr33 Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion. The company operates through its ecommerce Websites, such as www.netshoes.com and www.zattini.com. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

JRjr33, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Gourmet Food, Home DÃ©cor, Nutritional and Wellness, Publishing and Printing, and Other. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, health, beauty, home, and outdoor products; hand-crafted spices, oils, and other food products; nutritional supplements and skin care products; gourmet food products; stationery and paper products; and vinyl expressions for display on walls, as well as other household products through a network of independent sales representatives. It also publishes a monthly magazine that references events and attractions, entertainment and recreation, and people and community in Northeast Pennsylvania; and provides marketing and creative services to various companies, including creating brochures, sales materials, Websites, and other communications for independent sales representatives and ultimate customers. The company was formerly known as CVSL Inc. and changed its name to JRjr33, Inc. in March 2016. JRjr33, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.