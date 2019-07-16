Netscout Systems (NTCT) Share Value Declined While Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed by $980,000 Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose While Loeb Partners Raised Position

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 6.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 236,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 196,609 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 2.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 11/04/2018 – RCR Wireless: NetScout brings smart data technology to LFN; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED ALFRED GRASSO, AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR, AND SUSAN L. SPRADLEY, AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP Exits Position in NetScout; 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Sees FY19 GAAP Rev Performance in a Range From a Low Single-Digit Decline to Low Single-Digit Growth; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $504,703 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $155,129 was sold by SZABADOS MICHAEL. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider BUA JEAN A sold $269,534.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Incorporated has invested 2.46% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Northern Tru Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Ing Groep Nv invested in 10,734 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 14,388 shares. Granite Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Old Natl Savings Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 11,429 shares. Blackrock owns 8.83 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 21,900 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 0.02% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Management & Rech Inc has 12,100 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 282,247 shares. 17,297 are owned by Proshare Advisors Lc. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 26,932 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 2.71 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 33 shares.

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NETSCOUT Accelerates the 5G Transformation Opportunity for Service Providers – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SolarWinds IPO: Different Tech Company, Different IPO – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2018. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NETSCOUT Partners with UMass Lowell to Protect the University’s Network from Cyber Attacks – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 24, 2015 : NTCT, QQQ, TDW, T, BMRN, AAPL, UTX^A, GE, NE, CSCO, PLCM, RDN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2015.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Partners American Well to Boost Telehealth Services – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “An Acquisition Molds Extreme Networks Into a Cloud Leader – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 79,648 shares to 600 shares, valued at $17.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).